Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 132,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after acquiring an additional 37,538 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 47.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 64,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 20,637 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth about $579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $86.24 on Friday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $93.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.91 and its 200 day moving average is $63.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $195.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Malibu Boats’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MBUU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Malibu Boats has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.75.

In related news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 17,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $1,335,777.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 14,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $1,169,603.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,100 shares of company stock worth $5,209,415. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

