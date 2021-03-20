Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 2,543 Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 14.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 18,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $598,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 58,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter.

DMO stock opened at $14.71 on Friday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.34 and a twelve month high of $15.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

