Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 2,610 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Barclays in the third quarter valued at $6,538,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 268.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 561,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 408,708 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 233.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 485,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 339,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,889,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,097,000 after buying an additional 225,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 8.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,136,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,595,000 after purchasing an additional 169,018 shares during the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BCS opened at $10.16 on Friday. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $10.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 9.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Barclays currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The company operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

