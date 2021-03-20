Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 875 Shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 33.2% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 74.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 174,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 49.8% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,438,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,283,000 after purchasing an additional 478,175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AIF stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

