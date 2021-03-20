Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,606 Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 2.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Kornit Digital by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KRNT. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Craig Hallum upgraded Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Kornit Digital from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $102.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.14. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $22.17 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -641.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

