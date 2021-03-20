Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 10,916 Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CZZ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cosan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cosan by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 8,357 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Cosan stock opened at $20.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.37. Cosan Limited has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Cosan Profile

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar, and ethanol businesses in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, ComgÃ¡s, Cosan LogÃ­stica, and Moove segments.

