Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $208,000 in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,323,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,809,000 after acquiring an additional 33,234 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,911,000 after acquiring an additional 14,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGK opened at $63.21 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $36.93 and a 1 year high of $64.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.12.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

