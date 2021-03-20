Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 596 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HZNP. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

In other news, EVP Irina Konstantinovsky sold 26,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $2,006,857.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,426,722.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 211,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total value of $16,450,679.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,837,836.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 292,819 shares of company stock worth $23,193,121. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

HZNP stock opened at $89.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $96.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HZNP shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.