Orchid (OXT) Price Hits $0.85 on Major Exchanges

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 20th. One Orchid coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001438 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $312.70 million and approximately $180.38 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Orchid has traded up 37.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00052037 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00013850 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.77 or 0.00650366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00069787 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00024586 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00034782 BTC.

Orchid Coin Profile

Orchid is a coin. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 coins. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.