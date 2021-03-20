OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $1.90 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners restated a neutral rating on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of OrganiGram from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.09.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

Shares of OrganiGram stock opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.80. The company has a market cap of $926.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.30. OrganiGram has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $6.45.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $14.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 207.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. Analysts predict that OrganiGram will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in OrganiGram during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new stake in OrganiGram in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in OrganiGram in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in OrganiGram by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OrganiGram in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

Recommended Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.