Orosur Mining (LON:OMI) Shares Gap Up to $20.50

Orosur Mining Inc. (LON:OMI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.50 ($0.27), but opened at GBX 21.25 ($0.28). Orosur Mining shares last traded at GBX 21.40 ($0.28), with a volume of 755,410 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 25.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £37.43 million and a PE ratio of -33.33.

In other news, insider Louis Emmanuel Castro acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £2,600 ($3,396.92).

About Orosur Mining (LON:OMI)

Orosur Mining Inc explores, develops, and produces gold projects in South America. Its flagship project is the AnzÃ¡ exploration gold project covering an area of 231 square kilometers located in the Middle Cauca Belt in Antioquia, Colombia. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc in January 2010.

