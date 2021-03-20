OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13, Yahoo Finance reports. OTC Markets Group had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 70.25%.

Shares of OTCMKTS OTCM opened at $40.00 on Friday. OTC Markets Group has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $470.60 million, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.87 and a 200 day moving average of $33.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OTC Markets Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 6th.

About OTC Markets Group

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States and internationally. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, which provides a suite of quotation and trade-messaging services for broker-dealers to control trades and choice of counterparties for execution and attracting order flow, as well as complying with Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and Securities and Exchange Commission regulations; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as an agency intermediary in relation to various transactions executed on the ECN's platform.

