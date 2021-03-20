Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.85.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

NYSE:OMI traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,186,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,457. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $39.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.09.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.07%. As a group, analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.79%.

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.11 per share, with a total value of $27,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $569,310. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $146,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,944 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,094.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,791 shares of company stock worth $443,344 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.