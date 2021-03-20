Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,935,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,094,433,000 after purchasing an additional 108,550 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,846,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,601,000 after purchasing an additional 982,598 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 613,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,880,000 after purchasing an additional 136,374 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 600,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,496,000 after purchasing an additional 107,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,974,000 after purchasing an additional 236,474 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PKG stock opened at $131.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $74.26 and a 52-week high of $148.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

PKG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $144.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

