Pamp Network 24-Hour Volume Tops $12.00 (PAMP)

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One Pamp Network token can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pamp Network has a total market cap of $4,475.41 and $12.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pamp Network has traded up 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00052687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00013835 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.01 or 0.00652582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00069365 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00024739 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00035525 BTC.

Pamp Network Token Profile

Pamp Network is a token. Its launch date was June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 tokens. Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pamp Network’s official website is pamp.network.

Buying and Selling Pamp Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pamp Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pamp Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

