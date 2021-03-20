Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 30,806 Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) by 1,130.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,531 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,806 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Santander lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $4.68.

NYSE YPF opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.69. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $7.30.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 13.27%. On average, analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Profile

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

