Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) by 114.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,486 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,277 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSBR. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 3rd quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 95,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 42,333 shares during the period. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.92. The company has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $8.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.0254 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento EconÃ´mico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

