Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) by 61.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,288 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Caledonia Mining worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Caledonia Mining by 558.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 291.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 16,683 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 639,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,872,000 after acquiring an additional 106,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Caledonia Mining alerts:

CMCL stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. Caledonia Mining Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $29.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.73. The stock has a market cap of $168.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.84.

Caledonia Mining Profile

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals; and silver. It primarily holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.