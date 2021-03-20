Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,718 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,718 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the third quarter valued at about $36,386,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 65.3% during the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,916,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,226,000 after buying an additional 4,314,174 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 25.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,585,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,554,000 after buying an additional 2,518,092 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,477,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,578,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,454,000 after buying an additional 899,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHX opened at $22.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 3.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.33. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $25.59.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $706.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.89 million. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 54.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. ChampionX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

In other news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $407,686.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 649,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,091,137.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

