Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 872 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 294,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after buying an additional 117,571 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at $10,668,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 206,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after buying an additional 89,758 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TDC shares. JMP Securities raised Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teradata from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America raised Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Teradata has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.70.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $43.50 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.88, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.08.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.45 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David E. Kepler sold 42,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $2,001,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,768.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $270,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,899,328.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,671. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

