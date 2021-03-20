Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASB. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 961.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,862,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,150,000 after buying an additional 8,932,731 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 63.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,207,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,982 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,521,000. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the third quarter worth approximately $6,045,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,616,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,659,000 after purchasing an additional 367,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASB opened at $22.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $23.94.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $273.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.82 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%. On average, analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

In related news, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 139,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $2,804,722.29. Also, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $227,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,657.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,597 shares of company stock worth $3,145,126 in the last three months. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

