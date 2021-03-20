Panmure Gordon Lowers Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) to Hold

Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

TNLIF has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays cut Trainline from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

TNLIF stock opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.98. Trainline has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.73.

Trainline Company Profile

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK T4B, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

