Paul Beldin Sells 7,500 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Stock

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,304.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $43.04 on Friday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $45.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.83.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.50). On average, analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AIRC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

