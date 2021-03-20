Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $271.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to announce sales of $271.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $271.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $272.00 million. Paycom Software posted sales of $242.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on PAYC shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $378.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.17.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total value of $3,251,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAYC stock opened at $372.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.10, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.60. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $163.42 and a fifty-two week high of $471.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

