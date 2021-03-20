Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,306 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $4,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $372.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.42 and a fifty-two week high of $471.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 132.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.60.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $220.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total value of $3,251,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $405.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $378.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.17.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

