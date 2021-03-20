Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stake Trimmed by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,201 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of Paycom Software worth $27,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Bank increased its stake in Paycom Software by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Paycom Software by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Paycom Software by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $405.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $378.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.17.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $372.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 132.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.42 and a 12 month high of $471.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $392.87 and a 200-day moving average of $381.60.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $220.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total transaction of $3,251,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

