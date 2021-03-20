Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Holdings Decreased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,666 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.10% of Paylocity worth $11,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PCTY shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Paylocity from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.88.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $175.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $73.07 and a 1-year high of $218.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.00, a P/E/G ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.94.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $146.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.47 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

