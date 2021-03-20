PEAKDEFI 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $625,293.00 (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded up 34.7% against the US dollar. One PEAKDEFI token can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000669 BTC on major exchanges. PEAKDEFI has a market capitalization of $43.24 million and $625,293.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00052811 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00014192 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $386.79 or 0.00651766 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00069769 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00024725 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00034710 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Token Profile

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) is a token. Its launch date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 544,955,345 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,955,325 tokens. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com. PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi.

PEAKDEFI Token Trading

