Pearson (LON:PSON) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $645.92

Shares of Pearson plc (LON:PSON) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 645.92 ($8.44) and traded as high as GBX 810.80 ($10.59). Pearson shares last traded at GBX 804.80 ($10.51), with a volume of 1,314,887 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on PSON. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Pearson to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 741 ($9.68) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 658.40 ($8.60).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 769.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 647.14. The company has a market cap of £6.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.20, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.03.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.50 ($0.18) per share. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.48%.

In other news, insider Graeme Pitkethly acquired 6,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 823 ($10.75) per share, with a total value of £49,997.25 ($65,321.73).

About Pearson (LON:PSON)

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

