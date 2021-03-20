PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Shares Down 6.3%

Shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) fell 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.44 and last traded at $1.48. 880,216 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 2,609,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

The company has a market cap of $121.57 million, a P/E ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30.

In other news, VP Moore Clark sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $87,480.00. Also, major shareholder Viktor Tkachev sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 462,600 shares of company stock valued at $673,348. Insiders own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PEDEVCO stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of PEDEVCO at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company held approximately 23,441 net acres in the Permian Basin Asset located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,948 net D-J Basin acres in D-J Basin Asset situated in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

