Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Trading Down 6.4%

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)’s share price dropped 6.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $112.08 and last traded at $112.38. Approximately 551,438 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 388,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEGA shares. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of -143.81 and a beta of 1.24.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.34 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. On average, analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is -9.60%.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total value of $827,396.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,756.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,847 shares of company stock valued at $972,286. 51.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,780,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,683,000 after acquiring an additional 10,665 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Pegasystems by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Pegasystems by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Pegasystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $349,000. Institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

