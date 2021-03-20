Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Increased to C$37.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PPL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank lowered Pembina Pipeline from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$39.06.

Shares of PPL stock opened at C$37.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.59, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.08. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$20.59 and a 52-week high of C$38.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -291.33%.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor bought 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$35.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,140.58. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,499 shares in the company, valued at C$726,894.54.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

