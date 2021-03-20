PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Acquires 70,981 Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,981 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.72% of Universal Technical Institute worth $4,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 222.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 536.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 18,851 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.54.

Shares of NYSE:UTI traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.86. 735,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,404. The firm has a market cap of $191.86 million, a P/E ratio of -53.27, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.02. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $8.31.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $76.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.75 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

