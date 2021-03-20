PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. reduced its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 104,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies makes up about 2.5% of PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $9,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seeyond lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Northern Trust Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

Shares of SSNC traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,924,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,305. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.74 and a 200 day moving average of $66.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

