PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Makes New $1.49 Million Investment in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUXAU)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUXAU) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $25,300,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $5,259,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $13,800,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000.

LUXAU traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.83. 42,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,792. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.33. Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $14.49.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Profile

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

