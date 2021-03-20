PENG Hits Market Cap of $467,169.37 (PENG)

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 20th. One PENG coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PENG has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. PENG has a market cap of $467,169.37 and $13.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005050 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000251 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 63.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003521 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.90 or 0.00229907 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00029295 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002075 BTC.

PENG Coin Profile

PENG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PENG’s total supply is 10,479,117,848 coins and its circulating supply is 7,845,649,485 coins. The official website for PENG is pengcoin.io. PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng. The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PENG Coin is a cryptocurrency that aims to make charitable transactions more sustainable and cost-effective. By utilizing the safety, decentralization, and convenience that blockchain infrastructure provides, PENG Coin ensures donations go directly to the actual causes rather than through middlemen. PENG Coin integrates features from several other cryptocurrencies, as it is built on PIVX, DASH & DigiByte source code to provide a built-in governance system, a masternode network, low-to-zero costs and fast block times. PENG Coin incentivizes the network through a sustainable Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm with sensible block rewards. “

PENG Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PENG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PENG using one of the exchanges listed above.

