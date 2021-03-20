Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,364,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507,339 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.55% of Penn Virginia worth $23,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 830.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 388,991 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 147.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 206,031 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Penn Virginia by 265.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 96,208 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 539.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 41,500 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 303.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Penn Virginia stock opened at $16.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Penn Virginia Co. has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $20.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.07. The company has a market cap of $246.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 3.64.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.44. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 52.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Penn Virginia Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved reserves of approximately 133 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 510 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 100,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

