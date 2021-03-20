Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 103 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 840 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,072.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,026.96 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $2,145.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,043.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,762.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.