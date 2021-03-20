Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 104,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Hyliion at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Hyliion in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,222,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Hyliion in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,620,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyliion in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,944,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Hyliion in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,481,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Hyliion in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,333,000. 4.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hyliion stock opened at $13.13 on Friday. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $58.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.02.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Research analysts predict that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

HYLN has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hyliion in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Hyliion in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Cedar Park, Texas.

