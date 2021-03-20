Penserra Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,849 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,144 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 127,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,968 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 166,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after acquiring an additional 54,100 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $45.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 450.10, a P/E/G ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.45. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.17 and a fifty-two week high of $51.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.18 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Nuance Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

