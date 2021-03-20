Penserra Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the third quarter worth about $14,211,000. Iszo Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the third quarter worth about $14,211,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter worth about $15,690,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 47.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,248,000 after buying an additional 122,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,595,000 after buying an additional 108,914 shares in the last quarter.

Visteon stock opened at $132.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.06 and a beta of 2.07. Visteon Co. has a twelve month low of $38.69 and a twelve month high of $147.55.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.12). Visteon had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. Equities analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

VC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Visteon from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.67.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

