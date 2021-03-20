Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,722 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 100.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,437 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Edward Jones started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.99.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,038,874.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total transaction of $426,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,132,617.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,663 shares of company stock valued at $57,326,342 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $654.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $628.58 billion, a PE ratio of 1,315.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $745.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $598.94. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.10 and a 12-month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

