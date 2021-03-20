Penserra Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 35,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 64,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

BMY opened at $62.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.77. The company has a market capitalization of $140.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -569.95, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $45.76 and a 52 week high of $67.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

