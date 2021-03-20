People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,664 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,558 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 13,596 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 70,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 60.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,037,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 392,827 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 978,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,090,000 after purchasing an additional 30,164 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 38.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 22,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PBCT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

In other People’s United Financial news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,935.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PBCT opened at $17.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.26. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $19.40.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.86 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

