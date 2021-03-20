Perennial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Verger Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC now owns 60,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 14,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 5,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period.

Shares of BKLN stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,950,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,559,055. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $22.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.08.

