Perennial Advisors LLC Makes New $109,000 Investment in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Avalara by 665.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVLR shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.40.

Shares of NYSE AVLR traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.12. 783,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,693. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.98 and its 200 day moving average is $154.65. Avalara, Inc. has a one year low of $59.01 and a one year high of $185.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of -211.13 and a beta of 0.73.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Avalara’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 3,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.85, for a total transaction of $535,197.95. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 13,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.57, for a total value of $1,788,247.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,807,330.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,672 shares of company stock valued at $15,533,596. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

