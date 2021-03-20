Perennial Advisors LLC Purchases 264 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XYL. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 206.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price target on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

In related news, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $39,911.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,127.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 21,923 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $2,205,453.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,141,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,868 shares of company stock worth $3,440,969 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $104.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,013,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,173. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.62 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.83, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

