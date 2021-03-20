Perennial Advisors LLC Sells 70 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Perennial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 34,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 383,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,500,000 after purchasing an additional 16,196 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA raised its holdings in Zoetis by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 16,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Zoetis by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 393,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,156,000 after buying an additional 18,678 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith Long Short Master Fund purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $4,858,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,974,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,808. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.99. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $176.64. The firm has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

In other Zoetis news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZTS. Raymond James upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.08.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

