Perennial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,024 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EA. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 132,176 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $18,980,000 after buying an additional 14,255 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,808,845 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $259,749,000 after acquiring an additional 306,003 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 9,575.0% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,774,401 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $254,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,061 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.75, for a total value of $817,081.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,293 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,067.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,080 shares of company stock worth $15,683,940. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.23.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,191,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,720. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.75 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

