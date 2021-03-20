Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Trading Up 7.2%

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT)’s share price was up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.64. Approximately 568,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 781,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average is $1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $89.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of -0.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFMT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Performant Financial by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,570,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 508,599 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Performant Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 706,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 20,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Performant Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Performant Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFMT)

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.

